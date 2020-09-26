Brewers Supply Group Selects BluJay’s Transportation Management

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, announces that Brewers Supply Group, Inc., has selected BluJay’s Transportation Management technology and Managed Transportation Services to manage freight for its multiple divisions across North America.

Brewers Supply Group (BSG), a one-stop shop for craft brewing, distilling, winery, cidery, and homebrew retailing ingredient needs, sought a transportation management system (TMS) that would provide immediate benefits and scale quickly to match its rapid growth. After an extensive search, BSG chose BluJay to bring efficiency, scale, KPIs, benchmarking, and real-time rates and data to its transportation operations.

“Our highest priority is giving our customers best-in-class service. BluJay’s TMS and managed services above anyone else provides our customers with visibility, quality carriers, and a competitive edge so they can continue to serve their customers at the highest level,” said Sabrina Merriman, Director of Logistics at Brewers Supply Group. “We invested a lot of time in defining what we wanted from a TMS; BluJay was the only company that could not only answer the questions, but also provide real, live data and demonstrate the answers. In addition, BluJay allows us to maintain our relationships with carriers, and provides the ability to partner seamlessly with project44 for the visibility our customers need and demand.”

BSG estimates savings of about $3 million following implementation, along with efficiency gains due to freight consolidation and dock scheduling in the warehouse. “Replacing our previously manual, inefficient processes will save time, costs, and also drive quality. Plus, having a dedicated team and analyst to evaluate our freight against benchmarks and other shippers to identify savings and improvements – we’re going to gain a ton from that partnership and it will only help us get better,” adds Merriman.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brewers Supply Group as a BluJay customer and to help them deliver best-in-class service to their customers,” says Tim Conroy, SVP Sales – Americas, at BluJay Solutions. “The partnership is off to a terrific start. We are confident BSG will quickly realize value from our MTS team, TMS application, data insights, and extensive transportation network to take their business where they want to go.”

About Brewers Supply Group

Brewers Supply Group (BSG), bsgcraft.com, is part of the Rahr family of businesses, and is comprised of six divisions: BSG CraftBrewing, BSG HandCraft, BSG Distilling, BSG Wine, BSG Hops and BSG Canada. We’ve been supplying select ingredients at competitive prices to craft brewers, winemakers, craft distillers, and home fermentation retailers in North America since 2004. Our team consists of people who have worked in these respective industries, bringing unique insights, passion and skills that make them consultants more than salespeople.

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions helps companies around the world achieve excellence in logistics and trade compliance – it’s in our DNA. Through a blend of Data, Networks, and Applications, delivered in the BluJay Way, our DNA platform powers the Frictionless Supply Chain for thousands of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, carriers, and logistics service providers. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter @myblujay and LinkedIn.