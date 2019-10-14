Brewers Association Accepting Proposals for 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Event Grants

BOULDER, Colo. — The Brewers Association—the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers—announced the opening of the application period for its 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Event Grants. In its second year, the grant program provides funds to U.S. events that intentionally promote and foster a more diverse and inclusive craft beer community.

“Through the work of our 2019 grantees, we’ve seen firsthand how grassroots programs can help affect change in communities across the country and in our industry and we are excited to continue this program in 2020,” said Kevin Blodger, chair of Brewers Association’s diversity committee, and co-founder of Union Craft Brewing in Baltimore, MD.

In its inaugural year, the grants program awarded a total of $20,000 to six events, ranging from festivals to employment fairs.

“We are so grateful to the Brewers Association for having helped us accelerate the growth of Beers With(out) Beards this year,” said Grace Weitz, marketing manager of Hop Culture.

The Diversity and Inclusion Event Grants Program is part of the Brewers Association’s ongoing commitment to provide education and resources that encourage diversity and inclusion within the craft brewing community as a whole. Since the creation of its diversity committee in 2017, the association has spearheaded a variety of efforts, including the publishing of a series of diversity best practice resources, surveying and releasing diversity benchmarking data, and naming Dr. J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham, Ph.D. as its first-ever diversity ambassador.

Grant applications will be accepted through December 31, 2019. For additional information on the Diversity and Inclusion Event Grants Program and guidelines, visit the Brewers Association website.

