BrewDog and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to Release Fellowship IPA inspired by The Lord of the Rings

Columbus, OH – BrewDog USA is joining forces with one of the most legendary sagas of all time, The Lord of the Rings, to release a limited-edition IPA to rule them all: BrewDog Fellowship IPA. In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Fellowship IPA is the newest addition to the BrewDog lineup, joining crowd favorites like Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane, Punk IPA and Cold Beer as the perfect end-of-summer sip. Fellowship IPA is a 5% ABV hazy India Pale Ale that storms the gates with notes of stone fruit, pineapple and a touch of mango. Brewed with oats and wheat, and left unfiltered for a smooth, juicy hit, Fellowship IPA is subtly sweet with hints of melon and tropical flavors and balanced with a gentle hop character.

“At BrewDog, we’re HUGE fans of The Lord of the Rings– we actually lost count when asking how many people at the brewery had seen the films,” shares BrewDog head brewer Steve McMillen. “When the opportunity to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products came up, the team instantly started mapping out how we could make a beer worthy of Middle-earth. We wanted something balanced and juicy, and are confident that Fellowship IPA may just drive your tastebuds mad.”

Luckily, there’s no epic quest needed to find this beer. Fantasy and craft beer fans alike can find Fellowship IPA six-packs on shelves now using BrewDog’s Beer Finder. Fellowship IPA is also available at all neighborhood BrewDog bars and online at BrewDog.com/USA (MSRP: $12.99).

Since 2007, BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as we are. From the Headliner series, which includes bold, uncompromising pack leaders like the flagship Punk IPA, to the Amplified range (beer, but turned up to 11), BrewDog brews beer that blows people’s minds and has kick-started a revolution.

BrewDog shook up the business world in 2010 with the launch of pioneering crowdfunding initiative Equity for Punks, an initiative that has seen the company raise £73m over six rounds, with their latest round open until April 2020.

The funds and the community of Equity Punk shareholders (180,000) has enabled the Scottish craft brewery to scale up without selling out. With over 102 bars across the globe, export into 60 countries, and a brewery in Ohio that launched in 2017, BrewDog continues to take the craft beer revolution stratospheric, while continuing to push the boundaries, invest in people, put the beer first, and champion other small breweries in its venues.

As well as becoming the first carbon negative brewery in the world in 2020, BrewDog is also a Certified B-Corp as of 2021. This is all part of our mission to become the world’s most sustainable drinks brand, showing that business can be a force for good.

