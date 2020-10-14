Brewbound’s October and November 2020 Content Calendar: Brew Talks, Data Club, Frontlines

Say hello to the Brewbound content calendar, where we list the upcoming free and subscriber-only events that you won’t want to miss. View the content calendar now.

We’ll be using our new calendar moving forward to announce what’s coming up, including a new show, Data Club, as well as a rebooted podcast and our ongoing Frontlines and Brew Talks series.

Here’s what we have coming up in October and November:

Brew Talks returns on October 29 to discuss customers’ desires during COVID-19. Panelists include leaders from Dogfish Head, Trillium Brewing, the Brewers Association, pFriem Family Brewers, Elite Brands of Colorado and Wegmans. The event is free to watch at Brewbound.com. Register to attend here.

Brewbound will debut a new show, Data Club, to dive into market dynamics and consumer behavior with an industry leader that has access to the information you want. Data Club will be exclusively available to Brewbound subscribers.

The Brewbound Podcast returned in late Septemberwith a new format, moving away from how-I-built-this-style interviews to bring you roundtable discussions featuring fresh takes and context on the latest news stories from executives, entrepreneurs and experts. Look for new episodes every other week at Brewbound.com or on popular podcast platforms.

Brewbound Frontlines continues to bring together leaders in the beer industry to share insights and firsthand industry experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic every other Thursday. Subscribe to Brewbound to watch Frontlines.

Later this month, we’ll be releasing information about the return of Brewbound Live and the Pitch Slam competition. Be sure to check the calendar frequently for new shows and highlighted events, and to see what we have on tap for the rest of the year and beyond. Select “Learn More” for any event and find options to register, add it to your calendar or apply to participate.

