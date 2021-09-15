Brewbound Podcast: Wrapping Up the 2021 Craft Brewers Conference

The Brewbound team recaps the 2021 Craft Brewers Conference, which focused on health, wellness, diversity, inclusion and equity. They share why there may be good reasons for craft brewers to be optimistic heading into 2022, as craft is expected to return to growth by year’s end.

The team also discusses the recent slowdown of hard seltzer sales and Boston Beer’s beyond beer moves that on the surface look like swimming against the current.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published every other Thursday. Check Brewbound’s upcoming events schedule for future podcast episodes and streaming video programming.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions and feedback.

