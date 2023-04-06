Brewbound Podcast: Tomme Arthur on Growing The Lost Abbey By Scaling Down

The Lost Abbey is in the process of scaling down the business. Tomme Arthur discusses the process of growing by getting smaller, the opportunities he sees ahead for the Southern California-based brewery and the evolution of the craft brewing industry.

Plus, the Brewbound team discusses Diageo shutting down its production brewery in Maryland, layoffs at Drizly, the Federal Trade Commission investigation into Southern Glazer’s and craft beer dads on TikTok.

