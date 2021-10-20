Brewbound Podcast: The State of the Craft Beer Biz 3/4 Through 2021

Bump Williams Consulting’s Dave Williams and Brian “B.K.” Krueger share insights on the state of the craft beer business in the off-premise three-quarters of the way through 2021. The conversation covers how retailers are allocating shelf space, packaging trends including 19.2 single-serves and variety packs, the focus coming to the hard seltzer space and much more.

The Brewbound team also discusses the recent controversy over the Mikkeller Beer Celebration Copenhagen festival and what the fallout might mean for future beer festivals.

