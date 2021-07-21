Brewbound Podcast: The Numerator Challenge

The Brewbound team takes on the “Numerator Challenge” in an effort to better understand the differences in the consumption behaviors of Generation Z and millennial drinkers. The team also discusses Boston Beer Company’s tie up with Beam Suntory, gets hit with breaking Reyes news, and dabbles in the various cannabis news of the week.

