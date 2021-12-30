Brewbound Podcast: The Most Read Stories of 2021

On the final Brewbound podcast of 2021, managing editor Jess Infante and reporter Zoe Licata discuss the top 10 most-read Brewbound stories of the year, including several stories on the incidents of misconduct, sexual harrassment and discrimination reported throughout the year, and related fallout and resignations.

Other stories include the launch of some beyond beer brands (Coop Ale Works’ Sonic Hard Seltzer, Happy Dad Hard Seltzer and Truly Hard Punch), and the sunsetting of others (Coors Seltzer), as well as the world’s largest aluminum can manufacturer, Ball, announcing an increase in its minimum quantity for printed cans per SKU.

The duo also discuss current industry news (which refuses to take a holiday break), and their plans (or lack thereof) for New Year’s Eve.

