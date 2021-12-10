Brewbound Podcast: That’s a Wrap on Brewbound Live 2021

With Brewbound Live 2021 in the rearview mirror, the team recaps what happened in Santa Monica both on and off the stage, including Firestone Walker co-founder David Walker’s keynote speech, a data deep dive on Gen Z, and panel discussions featuring independent hard seltzer makers, beer buyers at popular national chains, and leaders in the middle tier.

Brewbound Live will return to the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel on November 29-30, 2022.

