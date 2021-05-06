Brewbound Podcast: Talkin’ Brew Talks and Taking a Peek Behind the Paywall

The first Brew Talks virtual meetup is a week away, and the Brewbound team provides a quick overview of the event on the latest edition of the Brewbound Podcast.

Brew Talks will bring together leaders from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, BevMo, the Winking Lizard Tavern, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Manhattan Beer Distributors, Lone River Beverage Company, and Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea maker Boston Beer Company for conversations on the path forward a year after the start of the pandemic and the growth of so-called “Fourth Category” offerings, such as hard seltzer, ranch water, hard tea and ready-to-drink cocktails. Register to watch the free event on Thursday, May 13, here.

Brewbound’s Justin Kendall and Jess Infante discuss the program, dive into the news and then offer a listen to Brewbound.com’s paywall with an interview with Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp, which was first offered to subscribers as a Brewbound Frontlines video show.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published every other Thursday. Check Brewbound’s upcoming events schedule for future podcast episodes and streaming video programming.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions and feedback.