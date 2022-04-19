Brewbound Podcast: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and El Segundo on the Broken Skull Beers

WWE legend “Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and El Segundo Brewing Company leaders Rob Croxall and Tom Kelley share how their partnership on the Broken Skull line of beers works, the bump the beers received following this year’s WrestleMania, why their collaboration feels organic and the future of the brand.

“I’ve drank everybody’s beers in the past, and I’ve been drinking beer my whole life, and I don’t speak technical beer language, but we’ve given those other brands a little bit of a rub by using their beers,” Austin said. “So to go out there and drink our own beer was very satisfying.”

