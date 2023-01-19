Brewbound Podcast: Sarah Bettman on the DEI Topics Facing Beverage Alcohol Companies

Leadership development speaker, coach, and consultant Sarah Bettman joins the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the diversity, equity and inclusion topics facing beverage alcohol companies and how they can avoid just “checking off boxes.”

“The key for us and for leaders is to learn about difference, learn about people who are having different experiences that you may never understand,” Bettman said.

Before the conversation with Bettman, the Brewbound team breaks down the top news stories, including Sazerac suing RNDC for allegedly not paying its invoices, the rebrand and reformulation of New Belgium’s iconic Fat Tire, Molson Coors’ Super Bowl ad playbook, the Brewers Association increasing membership dues for the first time in 18 years and other topics.

Jess and Justin also provide a road report from Beer Business Daily’s Beer Industry Summit, with takeaways on convergence, consolidation, rationalization and much more.

