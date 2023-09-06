Brewbound Podcast: Making A Dunkin’ Spiked Run with Mass. Bay Brewing’s Leadership Team

Mass. Bay Brewing is hitting the reset button on its partnership with Dunkin’ for beverage-alcohol products in Year Six.

Mass. Bay co-founder and CEO Dan Kenary, CMO Val Toothman and chief growth and ventures officer Nathaniel Davis share why they moved from beer centric releases to the Dunkin’ Spiked line of hard coffees and hard teas in 2023, the opportunity they see with flavored malt beverages and expansion plans for the brand.

Plus, Justin and Zoe discuss the latest news, including more leadership shakeups at craft breweries, Russian River’s new canned brands and play Another Round or Tabbing Out on hysteria over supposed two-beer-per-week limits.

Listen to the conversation on popular podcast platforms, including Apple, Google Play and Spotify.

Send questions, feedback or ideas for the podcast to podcast@brewbound.com.