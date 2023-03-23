Brewbound Podcast: Live From the California Craft Beer Summit

The Brewbound team reports live from the California Craft Beer Summit in Sacramento. The team discusses early takeaways from the first major meeting of California’s craft brewers since 2019, including thoughts on David Walker of Firestone Walker’s optimism for craft beer, Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson’s early production data and much more.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.