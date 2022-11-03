Brewbound Podcast: John Lane on Draft Day at the Winking Lizard Tavern

Following the Winking Lizard Tavern’s annual announcement of its beer menu for 2023, founder John Lane shares how the event shook out, who left the day happiest, the one beer that is untouchable on the Winking Lizard’s menus, the inflationary pressures on draft beer, changes to its Tour of Beers program and much more.

During the interview, Lane described draft pricing as “scary right now.”

“Craft and the yellow fizzy stuff are only a penny cheaper than in a package,” he said. “And draft is our lifeblood.

“We’ve had to take some price hikes on food, a little more than we’ve had to on beverage,” he continued. “We want to continue to be in that value area, and so if you want to be in that value area, then you’re a lot more sensitive when you get a price hike twice a year.”

The Brewbound team also runs down the latest news, including the Lost Abbey downsizing its operations, the raid on Southern Glazer’s Bay Area office and more.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.