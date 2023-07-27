Brewbound Podcast: DISCUS CEO on Spirits’ Cold Box Expansion Opportunities

Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. president and CEO Chris Swonger joins to break down the opportunities canned cocktails are creating for beverage-alcohol companies. Swonger also pushes back against the beer industry’s stance against expanded market access and lower excise taxes for these products.

Also, Justin and Zoe recount the latest Anchor Brewing news, including brewery workers’ bid to buy the company and the response from Sapporo’s spokesperson.

Zoe recaps July 4 data in both the on-premise and off-premise channels. Finally, Justin and Zoe close out the show with a game of Another Round or Tabbing Out on Walmart’s unique UPC mandate for seasonals and variety packs, and an e-commerce platform’s marketing target of tallboys.

