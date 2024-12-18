Brewbound Podcast: Brewers Association Picks a New CEO, A Brewbound Live Recap & the 2024 Person of the Year

The Brewers Association has tapped Bart Watson to lead the trade group for small and independent brewers, following the planned retirement of Bob Pease. The Brewbound team breaks down the choice and the challenges ahead for Watson in his new role, as well as the larger industry after last week’s release of the “Year in Beer” report.

Plus, Jess, Zoe and Justin share highlights of the Brewbound Live business conference and the underlying theme of “focus,” the primer on intoxicating hemp and a new long-time partnership between Dogfish Head and the Grateful Dead. They also discuss the winner of the 2024 Brewbound Pitch Slam competition, Hurray’s Girl Beer.

The show wraps up with an interview with Brewbound’s 2024 Person of the Year, Highland Brewing president Leah Wong Ashburn, who shares details of a new beer release that will help North Carolina hospitality workers in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.