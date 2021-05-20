Brewbound Podcast: Brew Talks Replay, Ft. Leaders From Dogfish Head, BevMo, Winking Lizard Tavern and the US SBA

This week’s edition of the Brewbound Podcast features a conversation from the first virtual Brew Talks meetup of 2021 about the road to recovery a year into the pandemic.

Guests include:

  • Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head co-founder;
  • Julie Verratti, co-founder, Denizens Brewing; Associate Administrator of Field Operations, U.S. Small Business Administration;
  • John Lane, co-owner, Winking Lizard Tavern;
  • Amy Gutierrez, category manager – Beer & DSO Beverage, BevMo!

The panel discusses how their businesses are performing a year later, the challenges and opportunities ahead, the government assistance available to small business owners, and much more.

Before the featured conversation, Brewbound’s Justin Kendall and Jess Infante discuss Boston Beer Company’s north of the border foray into cannabis.

Editor’s Note: The news portion of this show was recorded before the fallout from widespread reports of harassment, abuse and toxic workplaces within the beer industry came to light.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published every other Thursday. Check Brewbound’s upcoming events schedule for future podcast episodes and streaming video programming.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions and feedback.

