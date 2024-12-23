Brewbound Podcast: Bart Watson Shares His Vision for the Brewers Association

Incoming Brewers Association (BA) president and CEO Bart Watson joined the Brewbound Podcast this week to share how he’s approaching the new role with the trade group.

Watson, the BA’s VP of strategy and membership, was named as the successor to long-time leader Bob Pease, who will retire on January 3. Watson will take the post on January 6.

On the podcast, Watson explains how the trade group representing small and independent craft brewers will be “ruthlessly member centric” moving forward and serve as a problem-solving organization.

He also discusses how his leadership style may differ from Pease, the benefits of having a front-row-seat over the last 12 years, his approach to the BA’s “big tent” membership and who gets in that tent, and the biggest opportunity ahead for the trade group.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.