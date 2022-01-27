Brewbound Podcast: Bart Watson Breaks Down the Cost Pressures Facing Brewers

The cost of making beer is rising faster than the cost to buy beer, so what does that mean for craft brewers? Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson discusses the options available to brewers, plus the state of the supply chain and the need for a replenishment of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

As to offsetting those increased input costs, the options on the table for brewers is to either raise prices to consumers or take a hit to their margins.

“I do think there is the distinct possibility that we’re going to see sharper than typical in recent years price increases in the coming months as breweries look to defray some of those input costs that they’re seeing,” Watson said.

