Brewbound Podcast: Anderson Valley’s Kevin McGee on Keeping a Legacy Brand Fresh; Full Circle’s Arthur Moye on Building a House of Brands

This week’s Brewbound Podcast features two On Location interviews from the California Craft Beer Summit in Sacramento. Anderson Valley Brewing president and CEO Kevin McGee shares how he’s keeping the legacy craft brand relevant, and why he’s entangled in a legal battle with the nation’s largest beer wholesaler with potential wider implications for California craft brewers.

Then, Full Circle owner Arthur Moye explores plans for the Speakeasy brand, which his company acquired a year ago, and how he’s executing a house-of-brands strategy with those craft brands and Sonoma Cider.

Plus, the Brewbound team discusses Sazerac’s planned acquisition of ready-to-drink cocktail maker BuzzBallz, Tilray’s ambitious innovation strategy and Sheehan’s continued distributor sell off.

The show also features a game of Another Round or Tabbing on whether mango is the flavor of 2024.

Listen here and on all major podcast platforms.