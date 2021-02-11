Brewbound Podcast: Ad Age’s EJ Schultz Reviews Super Bowl Beer Ads; Bourcard Nesin Discusses Uber’s Deal for Drizly

Did this year’s crop of Super Bowl beer commercials score or fumble? This week’s Brewbound Podcast dives into beer ads during Super Bowl LV with Ad Age assistant managing editor E.J. Schultz.

“My overall impression is there was no runaway hit, but there was no bomb either,” Schultz said. “There was no ad that people are just trashing or that caused a bunch of controversy after the fact.”

Schultz and the Brewbound team weigh the merits of commercials from official sponsor Anheuser-Busch InBev, featuring Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob Ultra, Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer and a corporate spot showcasing the A-B portfolio, as well as regional ads for Samuel Adams, Corona, Modelo and Guinness.

“Just because you’re entertaining people doesn’t mean it’s an effective ad,” Schultz said. “I think the verdict’s still out this year on whether or not these ads sold much beer.”

Rabobank analyst Bourcard Nesin also stops by to discuss Uber’s $1.1 billion deal to acquire Drizly. The Brewbound team breaks down recent beer industry news, including the culture of harassment and leadership changes at Boulevard, A-B shifting Stella Artois production to the U.S. and more.

