Brewbound Podcast: A Plot Twist in the Modern Times Auction

Modern Times finally hit the auction block, but the winning bid of $20 million from an affiliate of Anaheim, California-based Brewery X has been disputed by MTD Asset Acquisition. The Brewbound team also discusses developments in the trademark infringement lawsuit between Stone and Molson Coors and Mass. Bay Brewing’s acquisition of Long Trail Brewing.

