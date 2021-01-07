Brewbound Podcast: A New Year

This week’s edition of the Brewbound Podcast looks back at headlines from late December 2020 and the start of the new year.

The Brewbound Team discuss the federal government making the excise tax cuts permanent; the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services maintaining the daily servings of alcohol at two drinkers per day for men; the Sheehan family lawsuit; and Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson’s 2020 recap.

Listen to the episode above, or find it on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published every other Thursday.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions, comments or suggestions for future shows and guests.

Editor’s Note: This podcast was recorded days before the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.