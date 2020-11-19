Brewbound Podcast: A Canadian Cannabis Company Swallows Sweetwater

In early November, Canadian cannabis company Aphria struck a $300 million deal to acquire Atlanta’s Sweetwater Brewing Company — the maker of the 420 Extra Pale Ale brand and other cannabis-themed products.

This week’s edition of the Brewbound Podcast discusses the opportunities and challenges ahead for the combined company, the size of the cannabeer market and more with:

  • Liz Connors, director of analytics for Headset, a firm that tracks cannabis data and analytics;
  • Rick Maturo, associate director of client services for the cannabis practice at Nielsen;
  • And Sean McNulty, host of the Selling Craft Beer podcast.

McNulty and the Brewbound team also discuss growing e-commerce player goPuff’s deal to acquire BevMo, Tree House branching out in Massachusetts, Mark Anthony investing in another production facility to make White Claw, Diageo recalling Guinness 0.0 and more.

Listen to the episode above, or find it on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published every other Thursday.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions, comments or suggestions for future shows and guests.

