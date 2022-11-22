Brewbound Pitch Slam 14: Meet the Semi-Finalists and Judges

It’s time to reveal the semi-finalists and judges for Brewbound Pitch Slam 14. We’ve narrowed down the semi-final pool to 12 companies. The chosen semi-finalists produce a wide range of alcoholic beverages. The competition is a microcosm of the overall beer industry, as companies turn to malternatives, hard seltzers, cider, mead, non-alcoholic beer, and other offerings to diversify their portfolios and find growth.

The Brewbound Live Pitch Slam, presented by Ollie, returns to Santa Monica, California, during the Brewbound Live Winter 2022 business conference on November 29 and 30. The business pitch competition is designed to encourage entrepreneurship and build awareness for startups making beer, cider, hard seltzer, hard kombucha, cider and other alcoholic beverages.

The participating brands are:

Shōjō Beer Co.

Chestnut Sports Club

RationAle Brewing

Rincon Reservation Road Brewery aka 3R Brewery

Camino Brewing Co.

SUNBOY

High Seas Mead

Motors Brewing

Otherwise Brewing

Sake High!

Primary Colors Brewing

Shoal Draft Cider

In addition to recognition, the brand that receives the winning title will receive a Brewbound advertising package valued at $10,000, free registration to Brewbound Live Winter 2023 and 12 months of Untappd for Business or Ollie Standard.

The Pitch Slam 14 champion will join an esteemed lineup of past winners including Lunar Hard Seltzer, Crowns & Hops, Novo Brazil, Funkytown Brewing, Border X Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Company, among others.

Choosing the winner will be a panel of respected industry experts, including executives, brand owners and consultants. Throughout the semi-final and final rounds, the judges will also provide valuable feedback that could impact the trajectory of these young brands and help accelerate growth.

The judges are:

Rich Bloomfield, Co-Founder, Funkytown Brewery

Jamie Wideman, VP of Innovation, North America, Molson Coors

Ryan Lake, Director, Arlington Capital Advisors

Jessica Muskey, VP of Craft and Innovation, Reyes Beer Division

For those who can’t make the trip to Santa Monica, portions of the Pitch Slam competition and Brewbound Live event will be available via a free live stream on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30 starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

Joining these semi-finalists will be founders and leaders from Molson Coors, Bell’s, Maui Brewing, Constellation Brands and Firestone Walker, among others. View the full list of registered companies.

