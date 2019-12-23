Brewbound Live 2019: The Lost Abbey’s Tomme Arthur on Finding an Authentic Alternative

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Lost Abbey co-founder and chief operating officer Tomme Arthur announced plans to launch a new line of canned sour beers called Tiny Bubbles, which he called his company’s “authentic alternative,” in his opening address earlier this month during the Brewbound Live business conference in Santa Monica.

Arthur discussed what he sees as the challenges and opportunities facing the craft beer industry moving forward, including a lack of diversity in flavor and a lack of diversity in craft’s consumer base.

“We’ve been too busy imitating each other; we aren’t pulling more people into our space,” he said. “I don’t think I have to be the one telling you we’re running out of white, middle-aged males with beards to sell our wares to.”

Watch Arthur’s address above and subscribe to Brewbound on YouTube to see more presentations from the conference.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.