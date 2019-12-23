Brewbound Live 2019: The Lost Abbey’s Tomme Arthur on Finding an Authentic Alternative

Lost Abbey co-founder and chief operating officer Tomme Arthur announced plans to launch a new line of canned sour beers called Tiny Bubbles, which he called his company’s “authentic alternative,” in his opening address earlier this month during the Brewbound Live business conference in Santa Monica.

Arthur discussed what he sees as the challenges and opportunities facing the craft beer industry moving forward, including a lack of diversity in flavor and a lack of diversity in craft’s consumer base.

“We’ve been too busy imitating each other; we aren’t pulling more people into our space,” he said. “I don’t think I have to be the one telling you we’re running out of white, middle-aged males with beards to sell our wares to.”

