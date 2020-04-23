Brewbound Frontlines: Trillilum, Other Half, WeldWerks Discuss Business Model Changes During COVID-19

This week’s live panel discussion explores how popular taproom breweries are adjusting their business models after the closure of on-premise locations.

Featured guests include:

  • Matt Monahan, co-founder of Other Half Brewing in Brooklyn, New York;
  • JC and Esther Tetreault, co-founders of Trillium Brewing in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Colin Jones, co-founder of WeldWerks Brewing in Greeley, Colorado

With social distancing and stay at home recommendations in place across the country, breweries are looking for ways to keep operations moving, even with the closure of taprooms. This week’s panelists touch on the moves they’re making, what’s working and what’s not, shifts in production, how they’re handling beer releases when consumers can no longer lineup at their breweries, and much more.

Watch future Brewbound Frontlines virtual panels live on Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET.

