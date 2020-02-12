Brewbound Announces 2020 Brew Talks Meetups

Brewbound, a leading trade publication covering the beer business and beyond, is hosting another round of Brew Talks industry meetups in 2020. The event series designed for beer industry professionals travels to San Antonio, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Orlando, Florida, this year.

Presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Keg Logistics, Brew Talks events give brewery executives, distributors, retailers and professionals who are already attending major industry gatherings an opportunity to network and engage in honest conversations about the state of the beer industry.

Registration is now open for all three 2020 Brew Talks gatherings, which are taking place on April 21 during the Craft Brewers Conference, September 25 during the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) and October 6 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) Annual Convention.

For the third consecutive year, Dogfish Head is the presenting brewery partner, and and a selection of the craft brewery’s beers will be served to attendees during the meetups. Key executives, including co-founder Sam Calagione, will also participate in panel discussions along with other notable industry experts. Last year, Calagione discussed Dogfish Head’s merger with the Boston Beer Company and provided insight into the future of the industry.

“Brew Talks meetups are an opportunity for industry leaders to get together and hash out strategies for how to grow and hopefully succeed in this fast-changing and dynamic industry,” Brewbound editor Justin Kendall said. “I’m excited to get back on stage with Sam and other industry leaders to continue these important conversations.”

In 2019, conversations included timely topics, including beyond beer portfolio strategies, diversity and inclusion, health and wellness, experiential marketing strategies and legislative affairs. 2020’s discussions will focus on strategies to navigate the ever evolving alcoholic beverage industry.

Each program features panel discussions, beers and networking. The Brew Talks meetup series kicks off on April 21 during the Craft Brewers Conference in San Antonio. The event will take place at Paper Tiger (2410 N. St. Mary’s St., San Antonio, TX 78212). Speaker and program announcements will be made in the coming weeks and months.

Tickets are $29 for brewers, distributors and retailers, and $199 for all other attendees. A portion of the proceeds from each Brew Talks will be donated to local brewers guilds.

Past Brew Talks discussions can be rewatched on the Brewbound YouTube channel.

In addition to Dogfish Head and Keg Logistics, Inland Packaging, Ska Fabricating, and ABS Commercial have already signed on the sponsor the 2020 Brew Talks industry meetup series, and additional sponsorship opportunities are still available. Supplier and service companies that are interested should contact Bryce McDonald for additional information.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, the Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry meetings to share business insights. The program is designed to provide members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer.

The events are also broadcasted internationally via a free live stream that is made available the day of the event. Over the course of 28 charitable events since 2014, Brewbound has raised $55,000 for 24 non-profit organizations and connected with 3,650 beer industry professionals.

About Dogfish Head Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 23 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Professional. It is a 250+ coworker company based in Delaware with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring, The Tasting Room & Kitchen. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 44 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer and Instagram: dogfishhead.