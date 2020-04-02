Brew Talks Virtual Livestream: How the Beer Business is Dealing with COVID-19

Today we pause and take the opportunity to talk about the impacts of COVID-19. Presented by Dogfish Head, Brew Talks Virtual is live today, April 2nd from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Learn how fellow small breweries, retailers and industry leaders are working through the crisis and have the opportunity to ask your own questions.

Panel 1: Navigating the Beer Business During a National Crisis

Sam Calagione, co-founder of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

John Lane, co-owner of Winking Lizard Restaurant and Tavern

Matt Bardill, Director of Beer, Total Wine & More

Julie Verratti, co-founder, Denizens Brewing Company

Panel 2: Leaders of Beer Industry Trade Groups Discuss Legislative Efforts to Help Beer Companies and How the Industry Rebounds from the COVID-19s Crisis

Bob Pease, president and CEO of the Brewers Association

Craig Purser, president and CEO of the National Beer Wholesalers Association

Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute

Brew Talks Virtual is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Additional sponsors include Inland Packaging, Reyes, ABS Commercial, SKA Fabricating and Wunderlich-Malec.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, the Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry meetings to share business insights. The program is designed to provide members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer.

The events are also broadcast globally via a free live stream. Over the course of 25 charitable events since 2014, Brewbound has raised $55,000 for 23 non-profit organizations and connected with 3,000 beer industry professionals.