Beyond beer offerings continue to be the growth driver within the beer category.

Dave Burwick, CEO of Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea maker Boston Beer; Katie Beal Brown, founder of Lone River Beverage Company; and Ed McBrien, COO of Manhattan Beer Distributors, discuss the opportunities within the so-called “fourth category” of offerings.

The panel discusses projected hard seltzer growth in 2021, the expected shakeout this fall, brand building and much more.

Watch the video above.