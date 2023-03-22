Brew Talks Speaker Announcement: Leaders from Dogfish Head, Athletic & Greater Good Explore Craft’s Growth Drivers on Opposite Ends of the ABV Spectrum

Leaders from Dogfish Head, Athletic Brewing and Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company will examine the growing demand for higher ABV products and non-alcoholic beers during Brewbound’s first Brew Talks conversation of 2023.

Brew Talks will kick off the week of the Craft Brewers Conference with beer business conversations and networking during the Brew Talks meetup at Nashville Underground (105 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201), from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 7.

Panelists include:

Bill Shufelt, co-founder and CEO of Athletic Brewing Company, which is now among the top 25 beer category vendors at off-premise retail, according to market research firm Circana;

Sam Calagione, co-founder of Dogfish Head, which is known for higher ABV offerings such as 90 Minute and 120 Minute IPAs, as well as more sessionable products such as SeaQuench Ale;

Colleen Quinn, CEO of Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, a Massachusetts-based craft brewery whose sole focus is high gravity beers above 8% ABV.

The panel will discuss who the consumers of these products are, strategies for winning with these products, advice for brewers who play in the middle ground and more.

Additional conversations with craft brewery leaders will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are available now. Tickets cost $29 for brewery workers, wholesalers, retailers and trade group employees and includes two beers. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild. Follow the link to register.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head and Ollie. Additional sponsors include Malteurop. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brew Talks should reach out to Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.