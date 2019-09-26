Brew Pipeline Announces 3 New Programs: Cause, Cellar and Collab

PEWAUKEE, Wis. – Brew Pipeline, a leading startup in the craft beer industry, announced the launch of three new programs. These innovative programs include Cause , Cellar and Collab, each designed to bring additional exposure, incremental revenue and new market access to high-profile breweries across the country. Much like Brew Pipeline’s existing programs, Guest Brewer and Destination , brewers and distributors will continue to benefit from Brew Pipeline’s built-in logistics and turn-key market support.

“The common thread of these new programs is that Brew Pipeline continues to provide revenue innovation to our distributor partners while expanding the reach of our brewers,” s aid Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “ Cellar, Collab and Cause all provide incremental sales outside of our brewers’ normal territories and programing with attributes not found in our distributors’ normal quiver of brands.”

Brew Pipeline’s giving arm, Cause, is designed to accelerate fundraising for socially conscious brands that have a charitable connection, as well as 501(c)(3) nonprofits hoping to further spread their word. Under this program, Brew Pipeline donates predetermined dollars per case to a selected 501(c)(3) nonprofit and asks that participating distributors do the same. Retailers will have the option to make a contribution as well, to maximize funds raised for worthy causes.

This Fall, Brew Pipeline will be kicking off Cause with Main Street Brewing Co. from Illinois, with their “10-42 Off Duty American Lager.” Off Duty is brewed to support the first responders who give so much to our communities. Brew Pipeline will match distributor donations, up to $2 per case for this beer. All donations raised will go directly to a predetermined 501(c)(3) non-profit that also supports first responders, as well as military and veterans.

Cellar was created to provide new market access to world-class barrel-aged beers, sours and small-batch offerings. Brew Pipeline’s distributor partners will be able to choose from available inventory on a first-come, first-served basis as shipments are available in limited quantities.These prized beers will be available for varying durations of time and are often highly sought-after. Participants might include notable craft breweries featured in the Guest Brewer program as well as other craft breweries that are new to Brew Pipeline.

Until now, collaboration beers rarely reach beyond the hometowns of the participating breweries. Collab plans to change that by providing temporary distribution agreements to new markets, helping high-profile brewers reach even more fans across the nation. The program aims to increase market access to the very best collaboration beers.

With the success of Guest Brewer addressing rotation nation by bringing brands to new markets across the country and Destination filling niche demand for hyper-targeted accounts,Brew Pipeline is thrilled to launch these additional new programs — bringing even more revenue innovation to the craft beer industry. Brew Pipeline now has five unique programs under their umbrella with another two currently in development.

Consistent in all of Brew Pipeline’s efforts, they will continue to give brewers the freedom to focus on brewing, while they handle all of the complex logistics from dock to market, including registration, distribution, marketing, key account sales and cooperage.

For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media at /brewpipline and @guestbrewer