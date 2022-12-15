Brew for One Initiative Brings Two Breweries Together

ATHENS, Georgia – Athens, GA-based Creature Comforts Brewing Co. and Greeley, CO-based WeldWerks Brewing Co. are pleased to announce their Brew For One limited release Barrel-Aged Stouts, benefiting their respective local communities with this year’s Brew For One initiative. Implementing the initiative’s goal of making a meaningful impact by addressing a single need at a time, WeldWerks released “Manny” on Saturday, December 10, and Creature Comforts will release their Brew for One bottle this Friday, December 16. The proceeds from WeldWerks’ bottle sales will benefit the family of the beer’s namesake, while Creature Comforts’ proceeds will fund the Joy Village School in Athens.

Brew For One was started by Creature Comforts in 2017 following the tragic loss of brewery team member, which inspired them to donate profits from the 2018 release to seed a college fund for his son. Since then, Brew For One has worked to identify a new beneficiary every year and meet some of their most pressing needs—all funded through an annual beer release as well as customer donations. This year, for the first time ever, Creature Comforts guided another brewery, WeldWerks, to implement the same initiative in its own community.

“Every day our hearts break for a broken world. It can be difficult to know what difference we can make, or where even to begin. However, the fact that we cannot address every need doesn’t mean we haven’t anything to offer—everybody can do for one person what they wish they could do for everyone,” says Matt Stevens, Senior Director of Community Impact at Creature Comforts. He continues, “That’s a transformative idea and the heartbeat of this program. With that in mind, we are thrilled to partner with the Joy Village School, a private school with a mission to create joyful learning experiences for Black youth, to help them go further faster, especially as they are getting off the ground in their first year.”

“From the very beginnings of WeldWerks, we have valued the well-being of our community. We share many of these values with Creature Comforts, who have been amazing leaders in exemplifying what is possible when a brewery is committed to the health and development of their community,” says Roy Van Anda, WeldWerks Community Engagement Manager. “The scale and complexity of the world’s challenges can be overwhelming, but we saw Brew For One as a tool to scale this down and start with just one individual in our community. Jobs Of Hope, our nonprofit partner that works with the recently incarcerated and gang-affiliated men of Weld County, helped us select Manny as our Brew For One benefactor. Unfortunately, Manny passed away during the final stages of this collaboration. Brew For One: Manny is now dedicated to Manny’s memory and the relationship we built. Proceeds from this bottle will be donated to his family to cover the cost of funeral expenses.”

This past fall, the two breweries joined together in Athens for a service project and community event to share ideas and kick off the partnership. Additionally, each brewery selected a barrel from the other’s cellar for a nod to one another in their respective Barrel-Aged Stouts.

“We wanted the opportunity to collaborate, yet also be very intentional about our focus on “the one” beneficiary. With this in mind, we asked WeldWerks to select their favorite barrel from our cellar, and then we picked a complementary barrel as ours to blend with it,” says Blake Tyers, Senior Director of the Catalyst Division at Creature Comforts. “This singular focus allowed for a blend of some of our favorite barrels in-house, as well as a pure and beautiful Barrel-Aged Stout that came together as one for our community. WeldWerks selected a Willett Distillery bourbon barrel aged for 34 months, which was blended with our selection, a Jimmy Red Corn bourbon barrel from Highwire Distilling that aged for 28 months.”

Creature Comforts’ Brew for One release is a 500ml bottle with 13.7% ABV. The focused and complex stout’s aroma is a mix of nutty and roasted qualities paired with sherry-like expressions from the extended aging with notes of roasted almonds, pecan, oak, and dark fruit.

Both Brew For One beers will be available for purchase at each of the breweries for a limited time.

About Creature Comforts® Brewing Company

Founded in 2014, Creature Comforts is a purpose-driven, B-Corp certified craft brewery based in Athens, Georgia. The award-winning brewery has experienced incredible growth since its inception, expanding into a second Athens production facility, beginning construction on a new brewery and taproom in Los Angeles, CA and carefully increasing its distribution footprint into strategic markets. The core lineup of year-round beers produced includes: Tropicália®, a balanced and juicy IPA; Classic City® Lager, a clean and crisp Lager; Automatic, a bright and refreshing Pale Ale; Athena, a tart German-style wheat beer; Bibo®, a crisp and dry Pilsner; Tritonia, a gently tart fruited Gose; and Cosmik Debris®, an intensely hopped Double IPA, in addition to a variety of seasonal and limited releases available throughout the year. Situated within a former tire shop-turned brewery and taproom in downtown Athens, Creature Comforts’® Snow Tire Taproom showcases old school memorabilia and signage from the building’s early days and features signature, finely balanced brews on tap. With a purpose rooted in fostering human connection and a mission to be a force for good in the world through the development of industry leading beverages and experiences, the brewery has made a commitment to giving back to both the local and craft beer communities. Creature Comforts’® impact initiatives range from its sustainability efforts, which recently led to TRUE Zero Waste certification, to its list of community impact programs including Get Comfortable, Get Artistic, and Brew for One, and its industry support through partnerships with the Giving Kitchen an involvement in the Brewers Association.

About WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

For More Information:

https://getcurious.com/brew-for-one/