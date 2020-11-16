Breakthru Beverage Group Appoints Darcy Traer to Executive Vice President, Canada

NEW YORK – Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, today announced the appointment of Darcy Traer to Executive Vice President, Breakthru Beverage Canada effective January 1, 2021. In this role, Traer will be responsible for leading all aspects of the company’s Canadian beverage alcohol business operations including the market commercial sales activities and growth strategies for its supplier and provincial board partners.

“Darcy’s wealth of experience in the Canadian market, his deep relationships with the provincial boards and his track record of success for our partners made him the right choice for this leadership role,” said E. Lloyd Sobel, Breakthru Beverage Group Chief Commercial Officer. “Over the years, he has continued to drive our business forward while supporting his colleagues and helping to foster a culture of inclusion. We look forward to continuing to invest in and grow our Canadian business.”

Traer, who previously served as Vice President of Sales for Breakthru Canada, succeeds Julian Burzynski who was recently appointed to lead Breakthru’s East U.S. Region. Traer has deep roots within the industry, having spent 10 years with Diageo Canada in various leadership roles, including serving as Commercial Director on Diageo Canada’s Executive team where he oversaw the company’s Canadian commercial agenda.

Breakthru Canada is firmly entrenched as the top broker agent in the country. Traer will lead strategic development initiatives to position the company for sustainable, long-term growth as well as foster a vibrant and socially conscious culture among the company’s associates.He will report directly to Breakthru’s Chief Commercial Officer E. Lloyd Sobel and be based out of the company’s Toronto office.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead our Canadian team and have full confidence in Breakthru’s long-term strategic vision that has our company well positioned to flourish in this market,” said Traer. “I look forward to growing my relationships with our supplier and provincial partners as we work to ensure our mutual success serving the market in Canada.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit?www.BreakthruBev.com.