Breakthru Beverage Group Appoints Cristina Desmond to Executive Vice President, Pennsylvania

NEW YORK – Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, has announced the appointment of Cristina Desmond to Executive Vice President, Pennsylvania. In this role, Desmond, who has been with the company for nearly two decades, will be responsible for leading all aspects of Breakthru Beverage Pennsylvania’s business operations including growth strategies for its supplier and customer partners.

“Cristina is a versatile leader with a proven track record of success in achieving the business objectives of Breakthru’s partners and in challenging and empowering her colleagues to pursue continued growth,” said Kevin Dunn, President, East U.S. Region, Breakthru Beverage Group. “I look forward to working closely with Cristina and leveraging her insights and industry knowledge to help drive our partners business forward. I know she will continue to bring incredible value and expertise to not just our Pennsylvania team but to all of Breakthru.”

Prior to Desmond’s Executive Vice President appointment, she served as Breakthru’sVice President, National Accounts Retail where she managed a team of national account directors to develop and execute growth strategieswith its suppliers and customers. Desmond has great familiarity with the market, having previously spent several years as the Vice President of Marketing, Retail Sales & Promotions for Breakthru Beverage Pennsylvania. Desmond joined Breakthru via Charmer Sunbelt in 2002 and has held various roles with increasing responsibility over the years with a focus in commercial sales, strategic planning, trade marketing and sales execution.

“I look forward to the opportunity to lead Breakthru Beverage Pennsylvania’s business and am confident we will continue to add increased value to our deep supplier and customer relationships. My background spanning several functions across the beverage alcohol industry has prepared me well to lead this next chapter for Breakthru and I welcome the opportunity,” added Desmond.

Desmond is a graduate of Temple University and is active in the industry and in supporting local philanthropic initiatives. Desmond is a member of Women of the Vine & Spirits and Brown-Forman’s 1870 Society, awarded to high-performing Breakthru Beverage Group associates based on their commitment, passion and value of their contribution to Brown-Forman’s Whiskey brands. She is also the Breakthru Beverage Pennsylvania executive lead in support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.