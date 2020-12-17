Breakthru Beverage Delaware Announces Plans for State-of-the-Art Facility

New York, NY – Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, today announced it has reached an agreement with MRP Industrial for the development of a new, state-of-the-art 282,000-square foot facility in Middletown, Delaware. The new facility, which will consolidate the Company’s existing Delaware operations, allows for increased efficiencies and enhanced customer service.

“Breakthru’s expansion in Delaware is a prime example of promising growth and level of investment we are committed to across all of our markets. We are focused on long-term value and performance for our supplier and customer partners and will continue to proactively seek opportunities that optimize our operations and drive results,” said Greg Baird, Breakthru Beverage Group President & CEO.

Breakthru Beverage Delaware’s expansion plans come on the heels of several recent supplier additions. New partnerships along with the Company’s organic growth in the market has sparked a significant increase in volume.

“We are motivated by the continued growth of our Delaware business. In bringing this new facility on line, we will leverage insights from previous facility projects and employ new tools and technology to add increased capacity and support even stronger and more agile service, sales, marketing, operations, logistics, technology and training capabilities,” said PJ Horgan, Breakthru Beverage Group Executive Vice President, Delaware. “By enabling increased efficiency, growth and innovation opportunities, we will meet and exceed the needs of our suppliers and customers well into the future.”

The new Breakthru facility is centrally located within Delaware and is close to airports and major highways, which will enable efficient service across the entire state. It also will nearly double Breakthru Beverage Delaware’s current storage capacity, with the option for additional expansion when needed. The facility will feature expanded loading areas and new pick modules, conveyors and in-line palletizers to meet peak season demands and a 30,000-sq. ft. of cold room storage to better service the growing beer portfolio. Beyond the warehouse operations, the facility also includes 25,000 sq. ft. of office space.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2021.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.