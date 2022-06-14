Breakthru Beverage Closes Acquisition of J.J. Taylor’s Minnesota Beer Business

CICERO, Illinois – Breakthru Beverage Group announced the company has closed its acquisition of J.J. Taylor’s Minnesota beer business and will immediately consolidate its beer portfolio into J.J. Taylor’s state-of-the art, 600,000 square-foot warehouse. This acquisition bolsters the company’s beer portfolio and enables a larger scale footprint and additional manpower to better serve all Minnesota customers.

“We’re committed to investing in the Minnesota market and are excited for the opportunity to leverage the expertise and capabilities of our combined teams to bolster service and help our supplier and customer partners thrive,” said Tom Bené, Breakthru Beverage Group’s President and CEO. “Our existing warehouse was at capacity and shifting our beer operations to a state-of-the-art facility will allow us to support the commercial successes of the entire business. Strong operations, supply chain and logistical expertise are the backbone of our service delivery model and we believe this investment will add significant value for our customers.”

A substantial number of the former J.J. Taylor Minnesota employees – both union and non-union – have joined the Breakthru Minnesota team. The expanded salesforce, new facilities, and broader portfolio, which includes more than 80 domestic, imported along with local and national craft beer suppliers, help position Breakthru as the market leader.

“This expansion in Minnesota represents a key component of our bold, multi-year strategy to strengthen the current business, continue to evolve where we invest and how we grow our capabilities to better align with consumer demands, our customers’ needs and supplier aspirations,” added Bené. “We remain focused on seeking out new growth opportunities, both organic and inorganic, that will help us to grow further, deliver additional scale, and ultimately serve our partners in more geographies.”

Breakthru is a proud total beverage alcohol distributor of beer, wine, and spirits to retail and on-premise customers since 2016.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

