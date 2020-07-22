Breakthru Beverage Appoints PJ Horgan Executive VP, Delaware and Bob Trostel VP, State Industry Relations

CICERO, Ill. — Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, has announced the appointment of PJ Horgan as Executive Vice President of Breakthru Beverage Delaware and Bob Trostel as Vice President, State Industry Relations.

In his role, Horgan will succeed Trostel and assume responsibility for leading all aspects of the organization’s Delaware business performance including sales, operations, distribution, and growth strategies in support of suppliers and customers. Trostel will pivot to work exclusively on advocating state issues, social responsibility, and the three-tier system with state government and key industry associations.

“PJ is a proven leader with a strong performance track record across beverage alcohol categories, a wealth of supplier and wholesaler leadership experience, and an unwavering commitment to mutual success with suppliers and partners,” said Kevin Dunn, President, East U.S. Region, Breakthru Beverage Group. “PJ will build on the many successes and strong leadership legacy of Bob Trostel who will pivot to an essential role engaging with Governmental leaders, associations and the communities where we live and work.”

Horgan is a 32-year industry veteran and he will bring his well-rounded supplier and wholesaler leadership experience to bear in leading this dynamic market with deeply committed associates. PJ has a successful track record of strong partner relationships and operational excellence. In his most recent role as EVP, Breakthru Beverage Pennsylvania, he deftly managed through the unprecedented closures, and eventual reopening, of the PLCB stores.

Since joining Charmer Sunbelt / Breakthru in 2007 as VP, Business Development Brown Forman, Horgan has earned a myriad of performance rewards and recognitions. He served in a Brown Forman-focused leadership role for six years before shifting to lead the PA market the past seven years where he and his team have consistently out-performed national averages. He began his career in the Los Angeles chain division of the E&J Gallo Winery, as part of the organization’s management development program. He grew in various positions in California, New England and New York. Just prior to joining BBG in 2007, PJ spent seven years with Fosters (eventually part of Treasury Wine Estates) where he served as the VP, Northeast Sales overseeing more than a quarter of the company’s U.S. revenue.

In his new role, Bob Trostel will work closely with Jennifer Zenker, Breakthru’s SVP of Governmental & Regulatory Affairs, and will focus on strategic policy and legislative matters impacting Breakthru Beverage Delaware. In doing so, Bob will continue to advance the Company’s partnerships with the Delaware Alcohol Beverage Wholesalers Association, the Wine & Spirit Wholesalers of America, National Beer Wholesalers Association, and the Brewers Association. Additionally, Bob will assist with Breakthru Beverage Delaware’s social responsibility efforts and will support the many local charities and community organizations with whom Breakthru Beverage Delaware has built relationships.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.

For More Information

www.breakthrubev.com/News