Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris to Launch Schraderbräu Beer in California and New Mexico

LOS ANGELES – Dean Norris, aka Hank Schrader from AMC and Sony Picture Television’s hit TV series Breaking Bad, has announced the details for his Schraderbräu beer, set to release this Fall in 22 oz. bottles and on draft.

Schraderbräu, the mythical homebrew beer of Walter White’s DEA agent brother-in-law, Hank Schrader, is one of the most beloved in-universe brands.

Schraderbräu will be available primarily in 22 oz. bottles at Craftshack.com, Costco locations in New Mexico, and select California retailers upon launch. The beer is a German-style Marzen with 6.2% alcohol by volume, brewed at California’s Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., based in Buellton.

“This has been a passion project for me for quite some time now, and I’m proud and thrilled to finally share it with the public. From Hank’s garage to your refrigerator, Schraderbräu is a delicious lager that I’m confident will become a mainstay on every beer lover’s shelf. (And I promise bottles or bottle caps will not self-eject in your garage!),” said Dean Norris.

Fans can also expect to find Schraderbräu on draft at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. taprooms, as well as select California and New Mexico retailers served by Pacific Beverage, Craft Beer Guild Distribution and Admiral Beverage this Fall. Details on taproom launch events will be available at a later date.

To learn more, visit schraderbrau.com and please direct any inquiries to info@schraderbrau.com.

About Schraderbräu Beer

Schraderbräu Beer is a craft beer brand based in Southern California, derived from the in-universe homebrew featured in the television series Breaking Bad. Schraderbräu first appeared in Season Two of the show and became a celebrated facet of Hank Schrader’s backstory. Dean Norris, who portrayed Hank Schrader, has made the once fictional brand into a reality by producing his silky smooth German-style lager for Breaking Bad fans and craft beer enthusiasts to enjoy.

About Figueroa Mountain Brewing

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is an independent craft brewery founded in 2010 by father and son team Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer. With a passion for craft beer, they set out to pay homage to the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley with handcrafted beer and hand-drawn label art depicting their beloved local landscape. FMB beer can be enjoyed at their six taproom locations and at select craft beer retailers in California. Learn more at www.figmtnbrew.com.

