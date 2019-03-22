Breaking Bad Actor Dean Norris Strikes Licensing Agreement to Produce Schraderbräu Beer

LOS ANGELES – Dean Norris, also known as Hank Schrader from Sony Pictures Television’s hit TV series “Breaking Bad,” has announced that his company, Rust Belt Brewing, has signed a licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to produce Schraderbräu Beer. Schraderbräu, the homebrew beer made by Walter White’s DEA agent brother-in-law, Hank Schrader, is one of the most beloved in-universe brands created specifically for “Breaking Bad.”

Schraderbräu Beer will be produced at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., an award winning, family-owned and operated brewery in Buellton, California, specializing in German style Lagers.

“It’s been a dream come true to collaborate with Sony Pictures and Figueroa Mountain to bring to the public a product I’ve been passionate about for quite a while. I, along with the team at Figueroa Mountain, have worked very hard on developing a recipe that would not only be an award level craft brew that true beer aficionados will love, but also with a drinkability that appeals to a larger audience. We took a lot of time and effort to create a beer (the research was quite enjoyable!) that is worthy of the show and its incredible fans. We think the result is fantastic. Or to put it another way, it’s a beer that has been brewed to silky perfection,” said Dean Norris.

Jaime Dietenhofer, president of Figueroa Mountain Brewing, echoed Dean and said, “Our team is very passionate about this opportunity, not only as fans of Dean Norris and the “Breaking Bad” franchise, but in terms of crafting a top-notch lager for beer lovers to enjoy. It is a win-win for us.”

“This is a project we have been thinking about for a long time, and we are thrilled that Dean has decided to take it on” said Jamie Stevens, executive VP, worldwide consumer products for Sony Pictures Entertainment. “The beer is delicious, and we can’t wait for consumers to get their first taste! This will be a must-have for “Breaking Bad” fans across the country.”

Schraderbräu Beer and merchandise will be available in Spring 2019. Distribution and retail partners will be announced at a later date. Please direct any inquiries to info@schraderbrau.com.

About Schraderbräu Beer

Schraderbräu Beer is a craft beer brand based in Southern California, derived from the in-universe homebrew featured in the hit TV series, Breaking Bad. Schraderbräu made its first appearance in season two of Breaking Bad as Hank Schrader’s memorable hobby. Dean Norris, aka Hank Schrader, has made the once fictional brand into a reality by producing his silky smooth German Lager for Breaking Bad fans and craft beer enthusiasts to enjoy.

About Figueroa Mountain Brewing

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is an independent craft brewery founded in 2010 by father and son team Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer. With a passion for craft beer, they set out to pay homage to the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley with handcrafted beer and hand-drawn label art depicting their beloved local landscape. FMB has multiple tap rooms along the Central Coast of California, supported by a staff of 250 employees. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. beer can be found at taprooms or select retailers in California and Arizona. Learn more at www.figmtnbrew.com.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE’s global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition and distribution; television production, acquisition and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE’s Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com.