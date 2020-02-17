Braxton Brewing Releases VIVE Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Highlighting Partnership with FC Cincinnati

COVINGTON, Ky. – VIVE Hard Seltzer, a widely-recognized regional velocity power player, has once again moved into the national spotlight with the launch of its newest commemorative tailgate variety pack. The variety pack highlights the brand’s partnership with Cincinnati’s own MLS team, FC Cincinnati, although, it speaks more broadly to the brand’s aggressive growth and expansion. Among a series of major wins from the regional hard seltzer brand, this further prepares VIVE to grow in its unprecedented popularity. Fans can find the commemorative tailgate variety pack now on shelf at Kroger stores throughout Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio at an SRP of $14.99-$16.99.

As the official Hard Seltzer Sponsor of FC Cincinnati, VIVE will help support the soccer team throughout the 2020 season. With the team’s national influence, this partnership will also take VIVE’s notoriety to new heights. Not only will the VIVE logo appear within the Nippert stadium, but it will also be available for purchase. VIVE’s limited edition FC Cincinnati Tailgate Variety Pack, complete with a commemorative FC Cincinnati Blood Orange can design, brings national clout with regional recognition to an impressive and fast-growing.

“We’re proud of this commemorative tailgate pack because we know it’s yet another step towards VIVE’s wider, more prestigious recognition – the recognition it deserves,” shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO at Braxton Brewing Company. “In particular, the VIVE Blood Orange can design features the iconic orange and blue diamond pattern used by FC Cincinnati, drawing inspiration from the classic Bavarian diamonds, celebrating the city’s deep German heritage.”

VIVE was recently identified as the hard seltzer generating highest velocity among non-national competitive counterparts in the Midwest. Armed with this knowledge, the brand has continued to compete at the national level, with hard seltzer brands with deeper pockets, broader resources and more consumer recognition. In light of the steep competition, VIVE plans to continue with partnerships like that with FC Cincinnati, as demonstrated by its title as “Official Hard Seltzer of the Cincinnati Bengals”, “Official Hard Seltzer of the Indiana Pacers” and “Proud Partner of the Columbus Blue Jackets”.

About FC Cincinnati

Founded in 2015 and playing since 2016, FC Cincinnati is a professional soccer club that entered Major League Soccer in 2019 after three record-setting seasons in the USL, concluding with the 2018 USL Regular-Season Championship.

About VIVE Hard Seltzer

VIVE Hard Seltzer began as a simple idea. An idea to create a beer-alternative that would inspire, motivate and stir a shift in the way we move. Something light, crisp, refreshing and not too heavy. After more than a year of experimentation, VIVE was born. Cincinnati’s first locally crafted hard seltzer comes in 8 refreshing flavors, is easy to drink, gluten free and all natural with only 100 calories and two grams of carbs, it’s the perfect drink to help you live it up. In 2020, VIVE was named as a key regional velocity power player by Nielsen, having dominated hard seltzer sales in Midwest, as compared to its competitive counterparts.