Braxton Brewing Co. Unveils Plans for Seventh Annual Dark Charge Day

COVINGTON, Kentucky – Braxton Brewing Co. will once again celebrate Dark Charge Day, a celebration of their well-known Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout – Dark Charge. This year’s variants continue to meet the reputation that has been set by the six previous Dark Charge Day celebrations. In total, four variants will once again be introduced: a Barrel Aged Dark Charge, Braxton Builders: Bourbon Barrel Aged Chocolate Hazelnut Coffee, Braxton Labs: Coconut Cream Puff, and Barrel House Orange Curacao. After a trying year for the nation, the Braxton Brewing team also looks forward to unveiling even more surprises and announcements during this year’s annual Dark Charge celebration.

Classic Barrel Aged Dark Charge stout features deep aromas of stone fruits, such as plums that pair nicely with notes of roasted coffee. The bourbon barrel character brings forward smooth notes of vanilla, toffee, and caramel that complement the beer’s overall heavy mouthfeel. Meanwhile, the Braxton Builders Dark Charge variant is aged in a blend of Buffalo Trace barrels and features a smooth, silky mouthfeel with cacao nibs, hazelnut coffee, and hazelnut extract to bring a chocolatey beer twist to your favorite flavored morning coffee. The chocolate and hazelnut play in great harmony with the base roast character of Dark Charge and complement the vanilla and oak flavors that comes from aging for a minimum of 10 months in freshly tipped bourbon barrels.

The Coconut Cream Puff Dark Charge variant takes the rich and decadent base of 12-month bourbon barrel aged Dark Charge and adds milk sugar for an extra creamy mouthfeel. Time conditioning on fresh raw coconut, vanilla beans and cinnamon lends to the flavors of fresh baked pastries and a sweet, tropical finish. This bold and complex imperial stout will be a deliciously sweet slow sipper that’s sure to make for an impressive dessert accompaniment. Finally, in keeping true to the Barrel House Dark Charge series, this variant is all barrel and no adjuncts. Braxton Brewing starts with the classic base Dark Charge barrel aged for up to 12 months then transfers it to Orange Liqueur barrels from Toledo Spirits for finishing. The beer takes a rest in this cask for up to 60 days, in which time it picks up additional notes of citrus.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the return of our signature event Dark Charge Day in December,” said Braxton Brewing CEO Jake Rouse. “To celebrate, our team has been hard at work pushing the boundaries on Dark Charge variants that are sure to delight. Stay tuned as we share a few surprises prior to each release day!”

Some of this year’s Dark Charge releases promise to have been derived from classic Braxton experimentation, some tried-and-true favorites and some that push the boundaries of the craft beer industry.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, Braxton Brewing Co. has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub where Jake and Evan Rouse showcase their passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where the expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And, like the garage of their past, the brewery is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award, and Braxton’s own Evan Rouse was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list. Further amplifying Braxton’s accomplishments, the brewery was highlighted on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

https://www.braxtonbrewing.com/