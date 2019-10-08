Braxton Brewing Co. to Release Dark Change Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

COVINGTON, Ky. – Braxton Brewing Co. will once again release its limited edition Dark Charge, a Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, on the fifth annual Dark Charge Day. This event, which promises new variants and day-of celebrations that rival years prior, has quickly become one of Cincinnati’s premier annual events, during which craft brew enthusiasts celebrate the special release of Dark Charge with a Winter Block Party. It expertly brings together music, food and beer on one truly unique day that invigorates the community locally and far beyond. Braxton’s annual celebration further solidifies its leadership within the industry, showcasing both its compelling innovation and affinity for bringing craft beer to every beer drinker without pretension.

Dark Charge Day is a celebration of experimentation and wildly complex craft beer that challenges the norm. Braxton’s Dark Charge is aged in barrels that give the brew a lasting depth and character to the finish. This year, six total variants of the beer will be released – some promised to have been derived from classic Braxton experimentation, some tried-and-true favorites and some that push the boundaries of the craft beer industry.

“Dark Charge Day is yet another way we’re able to celebrate Kentucky’s rich bourbon culture with craft beer drinkers,” shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “This year’s event will once again push the boundaries of not only the craft beer industry, but will also challenge how the community thinks of Braxton. It’s our mission to bring one-of-a kind experiences to everyone who encounters the brewery, whether tasting our craft beer for the first time or immersing themselves in an event as booming as Dark Charge Day.”

Dark Charge Day itself has proven to be Cincinnati’s largest and most highly anticipated block party. On December 7th, Braxton’s taproom in Covington, Kentucky will open itself to the public. Featured musicians, local restaurants and food vendors, as well as a renewed VIP package will mark the event in only the way Braxton knows. The free-to-attend event will offer VIP ticket holders two specialty drink tickets (Dark Charge or Guest Taps), five Non-Specialty Braxton Beer Drink Tickets, a Limited Edition Dark Charge Print, a Commemorative Dark Charge Day 2019 Taster, food in VIP area provided by Parlor on 7th, VIP Bottle Sales and a private VIP area in Braxton’s loft with access to private bathrooms. Guests can learn more on Facebook and at DarkChargeDay.com.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, a passion for brewing has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub of our lives and a place where we showcase our passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where our expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And like the garage of our past, our new home is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award. So, welcome. You’re witnessing a dream come to life.