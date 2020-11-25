Braxton Brewing Co. Celebrates Sixth Annual Dark Charge Day in a Unique Way

COVINGTON, Ky. – Braxton Brewing Co. will once again celebrate Dark Charge Day, a celebration of their well-known Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout – Dark Charge. This year’s variants promise to rival those of years prior. In particular, The Breakfast Box, a special addition to the usual celebrations brings more intrigue with special barrel aged imperial stouts. Furthermore, fans will be able to try a first-of-its-kind stout in collaboration with locally loved Papa’s Candy through Braxton’s Opera Cream Dark Charge. Amidst a turbulent year, Dark Charge Day may not be able to be experienced as it has in the past, but it will still be a celebration of superior craft beer, community and Braxton’s ingenuity, overall.

This year, Dark Charge Day invites guests to experience the highly anticipated event online. Bottle sales via Braxton’s online store will allow craft beer enthusiasts to taste the artful work that goes into each variant. In the Breakfast Box, consumers will find the rich tastes of Maple Breakfast, Cinnamon Roll, and Blueberry Muffin in expertly brewed Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stouts. The limited-edition Breakfast Box will only be available online beginning November 27 for $60 per box, limit two per person.

“Dark Charge Day is yet another way we’re able to celebrate Kentucky’s rich bourbon culture with craft beer drinkers. This year, we feel the community needs that more than ever,” shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of not only the craft beer industry but also challenging how the community thinks of Braxton.”

Some of this year’s Dark Charge releases promise to have been derived from classic Braxton experimentation, some tried-and-true favorites and some that push the boundaries of the craft beer industry. Consumers can learn more on Facebook and at DarkChargeDay.com.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, a passion for brewing has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub of our lives and a place where we showcase our passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where our expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And like the garage of our past, our new home is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award. So, welcome. You’re witnessing a dream come to life

