Braxton Brewing Co. and Graeter’s Ice Cream Introduce Smoothie Seltzer

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Braxton Brewing Co. announced the launch of a new adult beverage inspired by Graeter’s Ice Cream’s classic smoothie recipe. The spiked smoothie marries America’s love for hard seltzers to a classic indulgence to reveal the first-of-their-kind Smoothie Seltzers. For a limited time, this December, consumers will be able to enjoy Braxton’s Sunrise Sensation and Island Blast Smoothie Seltzers in Braxton taprooms, both developed using Graeter’s fan-favorite fountain menu smoothies, online at Braxton.com and at Kroger stores throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Each four-pack of 12 oz. Smoothie Seltzers will be available for $14.99.

During a time when many consumers are traveling, enjoying time spent with family and friends and visiting home, Braxton’s Graeter’s Smoothie Seltzers areoffering a new way to indulge in nostalgia. The one-of-a-kind beverages give consumers permission to enjoy the Midwest’s most beloved ice cream company, Graeter’s, in a new and inventive way. Meanwhile, refreshing hard seltzer flavors are given a new avenue by which to delight hard seltzer drinkers. Both Sunrise Sensation and Island Blast Smoothie Seltzers are a decadent adult treat, or holiday gift, with a velvety taste and complete decadence in each 12 oz. can.

“Consumers consistently want more out of hard seltzers, and this is a unique drink experience that gives them just that. Graeter’s smoothie has truly allowed us to take the consumer seltzer experience to new heights, and carve out a new niche within the highly competitive hard seltzer category,” says Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “Our hard seltzer has such a smooth mouthfeel and is so well formulated that it gives us a perfect base with which to work. Drinkers can expect something similar to what you would drink at a scoop shop, expertly blended with the ingenuity they would expect from Braxton.”

Braxton’s acclaim in the beer industry has led to such highly esteemed collaborations as the Smoothie Seltzer inspired by Graeter’s Ice Cream. Both brands continue to push the boundaries in their respective categories and have established themselves as leaders within the food industry, overall.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, Braxton Brewing Co. has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub where Jake and Evan Rouse showcase their passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where the expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And, like the garage of their past, the brewery is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award, and Braxton’s own Evan Rouse was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list. Further amplifying Braxton’s accomplishments, the brewery was highlighted on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

About Graeter’s

Graeter’s Ice Cream produces craft ice cream using French Pots®, a small batch, artisanal method of production dating back over a century. Graeter’s has won the hearts of ice cream enthusiasts across the country as well as the respect of the nation’s most influential foodies. Tasted among 13 national brands, Graeter’s was voted the #1 Vanilla Ice Cream by MyRecipes.com in 2019. Famous for their signature chocolate chips, the Cincinnati-based company remains family owned and operated and continues to handcraft ice cream 2½ gallons at a time. Today, Graeter’s currently has 55 retail stores and ships over 600,000 pints annually for online mail order sales. Graeter’s can also be found in more than 4,000 grocery stores in 46 states.