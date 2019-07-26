Braxton Brewing Co. and Double Dogs Re-Release Diddley Lager

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Braxton Brewing Co. will once again release its Diddley Lager on Thursday, July 25, in partnership with Double Dogs and in support of the Humane Societies of Kentucky and Tennessee.

Guests and their pups can join the “Pool Paw-ty Benefit” hosted at Double Dogs, where the collaborative beer, Diddley Lager, will be available. Over the past year since the first release of Braxton’s Diddley Lager, Braxton and Double Dogs have each contributed $10 from every keg sold for donation to local humane societies. On Thursday, July 25 Double Dogs and Braxton Brewing Company will present a check from the past year of donations to Humane Societies of Kentucky & Tennessee. Additionally, at the party on Thursday, July 25, proceeds from each keg of Diddley Lager sold on that day will be donated to the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society.

The Diddley Lager is Braxton’s interpretation of the classic American Light Lager. Named after Double Dogs owner’s best pal, Diddley, the brew uses a combination of pale 2-row barley and flaked rice to create a 4.0% ABV beer that is easy to drink and crisply refreshing for the Dog Days of Summer.

The event will take place at Double Dogs at 1780 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104 on Thursday, July 25, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.