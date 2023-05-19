Bravus Brewing Debuts at Whole Foods Markets, Wegmans, and Publix Stores; Expands Footprint at Target Nationwide

Award-winning Bravus Brewing Continues Roll-Out with Six Best-Selling Non-Alcoholic Craft Beers Across Select Off-premise Grocery Chains

Anaheim, CA. —Bravus, America’s first brewery dedicated solely to producing premium non-alcoholic craft beer, has announced its continued national retailer expansion, launching at Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, and Publix, while increasing its footprint at Target. Consumers across twelve states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas, will be able to enjoy the refreshing taste of six of Bravus’ celebrated styles.

“Availability of our premium, non-alcoholic craft beers at leading retailers like Target, Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, and Publix reinforces the growth of the brand and the non-alcoholic craft beer category, while rewarding our goal of making the best-tasting, premium, non-alcoholic craft beer accessible for new and returning fans of the brand,” said Philip Brandes, CEO and Founder of Bravus Brewing. “These retailers are well known for their industry-leading standards for the brands it puts on shelves, so we are incredibly proud to be a trusted addition to their beer aisle.”

Bravus non-alcoholic products now available at select national retailers include:

Oatmeal Dark, 6-pack

Peanut Butter Dark, 6-pack

West Coast IPA, 6-pack

Blood Orange IPA, 6-pack

Golden Ale, 6-pack

Raspberry Gose, 6-pack

Variety, 8-pack

You can find a complete list of Bravus’ National retail partners on the company’s store locator at www.Bravus.com.

In addition to the U.S. market, Bravus Brewing’s premium non-alcoholic craft beer can be found at select international retailers in Australia, Japan, China, and South Korea, with plans to expand into more countries throughout 2023.

About Bravus

Crafted in Anaheim, California, award-winning Bravus brews a wide variety of premium non-alcoholic craft beers to satisfy just about every beer lover and those thirsty to try something new. The less than .5% ABV beers are 100% vegan, brewed to reduce gluten, and contain approximately 100 calories per 12-ounce can. The brand was born from a never-ending pursuit of pushing boundaries, overcoming obstacles, and forever changing the beer landscape. North America’s first brewery solely dedicated to producing non-alcoholic craft beer perfected its proprietary brewing process over many years to accomplish what was previously deemed impossible: brewing an award-winning non-alcoholic premium craft beer to compete alongside its alcoholic counterparts.