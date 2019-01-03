Braven Brewing Company to Release 2 Barrel-Aged Beers

BROOKLYN, N.Y.– Braven Brewing Company, a craft brewery based in Brooklyn, N.Y., plans to debut its first barrel-aged beers with a launch party at the brewery on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Braven brewed two of its beers, Las Tumbas Mexican-Style Stout and Scream With Me Imperial Porter, earlier this fall, but set aside approximately 25 gallons of each style to be pumped into rye whiskey barrels provided by New York Distilling Company, a craft distillery located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Las Tumbas is an orange/habanero/chocolate stout brewed in honor of Dia de los Muertos, while Scream With Me is an Imperial Porter brewed with pumpkin, spices, vanilla and maple syrup. The two different beers aged in Ragtime Straight Rye Whiskey barrels for about a month before being racked into sixtel kegs (5.2 gallons). During the month-long aging process, the barrels imparted myriad rich, rye whiskey notes, as well as smoothed out the bodies on both styles.

“Aging beer in barrels is always exciting for me as you get really great expression from the wood and spirits,” says Braven’s Head Brewer Zach Monard. “We look forward to more releases from mixed fermentations in barrels.”

“Barrel-aging in a rye whiskey barrel can offer beer fascinating depth and nuance. The residual spiciness of the rye is especially interesting in dark, full-bodied beers, such as Braven introduces here,” explains Tom Potter, Co-Founder of New York Distilling Company. “This is a fun collaboration, and we were delighted to offer our best quality Ragtime Straight Rye barrels, aged a minimum of three years, for the project.”

On Jan. 4, Braven will host a Barrel-Aged Launch Party featuring the new beers. The brewpub will offer a “Deconstructed Flight” of 4 oz pours of the two original versions of Las Tumbas and Scream With Me Imperial Porter, 4 oz pours of the two barrel-aged styles, and a shot of the Ragtime Straight Rye Whiskey for $20.

About Braven Brewing Company

Braven Brewing Company, founded in 2013 by Marshall S. Thompson and Eric Feldman, is located in the historic Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn. Braven takes pride in being an active member of the Bushwick community and is excited to help to restore Brooklyn as one of America’s top brewing capitals. For more information on Braven Brewing Company contact us at (929) 295-6673 or info@bravenbrewing.com